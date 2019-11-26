U.S. and Kurdish-led forces fought the Islamic State group for years. Washington’s support allowed the Kurds to set up an independent government in eastern Syria.
But American troops pulled out of most of the country in October, paving the way for Turkey’s offensive against the Kurds. Russia, which backs the Syrian government, helped broker a cease-fire.
Lavrov dismissed the Kurdish claims of Turkey’s violations of the cease-fire.
