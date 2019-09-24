It said the plane’s transponder was switched off, no flight plan had been filed and the pilot failed to keep radio contact with Estonian air navigation officials.

Vaindloo is near a corridor where Russian planes fly from the St. Petersburg area to Russia’s Baltic Sea exclave of Kaliningrad between Poland and Lithuania.

Estonia’s military said the incident was the second air violation of Estonia’s airspace by a Russian aircraft this year.

