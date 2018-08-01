Photographs of journalists Orhan Dzhemal, Kirill Radchenko and Alexander Rastorguyev (right to left), who were killed in the Central African Republic by unidentified assailants, are on display outside the Central House of Journalists in Moscow. (MAXIM SHEMETOV/Reuters)

MOSCOW — Three Russians producing a documentary about mercenary forces close to the Kremlin were gunned down in the Central African Republic this week, highlighting the risks that Russian journalists continue to take despite the growing numbers who perish in their line of work.

The journalists were shot dead in an ambush as they were driving across the war-torn country, according to local officials quoted by news agencies. The news outlet they were working with said they were investigating Russian military contractors operating in the Central African Republic, where President Faustin-Archange Touadera is looking to Russia as a provider of arms and military training amid a bloody civil war.

It is not clear who killed them.

The three men — Orkhan Dzhemal, Kirill Radchenko and Alexander Rastorguyev — were among those Russians who continue to pursue independent investigative reporting despite Russian President Vladimir Putin’s crackdown on press freedoms and the violence often perpetrated against journalists. Just in recent weeks, two other Russian journalists died in unexplained circumstances in the city of Nizhny Novgorod.

Mikhail Khodorkovsky, the exiled former Russian oil tycoon, financed the documentary on the mercenaries as part of what he said was several million dollars a year in support for news media in Russia.

In an interview Wednesday, Khodorkovsky said he was determined to find out who was behind the murders and that it was too soon to blame the Kremlin or anyone else. He said he would get more closely involved in his outlets’ risk assessments in the future but that he wouldn’t stop funding investigative journalism.

“It’s one of the few ways we can currently influence the situation in the country,” said Khodorkovsky, speaking by phone from London. “When even rather small news outlets write about something and it gets attention in even a narrow segment of the public, the authorities can get rather sensitive and tuck in their paws.”

In recent years, Russian journalists have documented the workings of the St. Petersburg “troll farm” that tried to influence the U.S. election, the activities of Russian forces in Ukraine and mercenaries in Syria, and a raft of examples of domestic corruption and abuse. Last month, six prison guards were arrested after the independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta published a video of torture inside a Russian prison.

Since 2000, at least 28 journalists have been killed in Russia, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

On Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry and the pro-Kremlin news media said the journalists killed this week may have been to blame. The RIA Novosti state news agency quoted a Russian Africa expert as saying that the journalists had died in a “typical robbery amid the overall conflict.” Komsomolskaya Pravda, Russia’s biggest tabloid, speculated that Western intelligence agencies may have carried out the killing in order to discredit Russian interests in the Central African Republic.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that local officials had reported that the journalists had ignored warnings that they were entering a dangerous area.

“What they were really doing in C.A.R., what their goals and tasks were, is an open question,” Zakharova said in a Facebook post. She said the journalists had entered the country on tourist visas — without the proper accreditation — and that they had failed to seek security advice from the Russian Foreign Ministry before their trip.

Andrei Konyakhin, the editor of the Investigations Management Center — the Khodorkovsky news outlet working with the filmmakers — told the Associated Press that the reporters had used tourist visas in order to work undercover and that he was skeptical that they were robbed.

“This was done in a very demonstrative fashion,” he told the A.P. “If they could have just taken everything from them, why kill them?”’

The Central African Republic has been beset by over two decades of conflict that in recent years has taken on overt religious tones. In 2013, the Seleka, a Muslim militia, overthrew then-president Francois Bozize, and have been locked in battle since with the anti-Balaka, a largely Christian militia. Both sides have committed atrocities.

Amid the carnage, Russia has seized an opportunity to gain influence in Africa. In March, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said that Moscow was working with the diamond and gold-rich Central African Republic to study “the mutually beneficial development of Central African natural resources.” Russia also received U.N. approval to deliver small arms and ammunition to the country’s government and provide five military and 170 civilian instructors to train the country’s military.

The Investigations Management Center said the journalists were investigating mercenaries with the Wagner group, a private military company linked to Yevgeny Prigozhin, a catering magnate close to Putin. Russian news media have reported that Wagner is also active in Syria, and Prigozhin himself was indicted by Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III for his alleged involvement in the St. Petersburg troll farm’s intervention in the 2016 U.S. election.

“I concluded that in our case the situation with these kinds of nontransparent mercenary structures is even more dangerous than it is in general,” Khodorkovsky said, explaining why he gave the go-ahead for the documentary. “Tomorrow they can be used to deal with things inside Russia using non-governmental hands.”

Max Bearak contributed from Harare, Zimbabwe.

Read more

There is a new battle for influence in Central Africa, and Russia appears to be winning

Putin ally said to be in touch with Kremlin, Assad before mercenaries attacked U.S. troops

‘I love journalism’: Russian journalist vows return after surviving brutal knife attack

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news