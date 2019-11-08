Russia and the U.S. both withdrew from the 1987 Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty this year. The U.S. said it pulled out because of Russian violations, a claim the Kremlin has denied.

Lavrov reaffirmed Russia’s pledge not to deploy the missiles banned by the treaty until the U.S. does so and criticized NATO allies for refusing to make a similar pledge.

Lavrov said that the U.S. appears reluctant to extend the New START treaty that expires in 2021.

