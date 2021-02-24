After completing his sentence, he was waiting for deportation to Russia on Feb. 11 when he escaped during transfer from one immigration center to another when he was visited by his Russian partner Ekaterina Trubkina, police said.
Eka Budianto, head of the Bali immigration division, said both were arrested at a villa early Wednesday after changing places to avoid detection.
They are awaiting deportation to Russia. Police refused to say what charges Kovalenka is wanted on based on the Interpol notice. The Interpol red notice website does not list anyone with that name.
Police said neither faces additional charges in Indonesia.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.