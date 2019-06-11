Ivan Golunov, a journalist who worked for the independent website Meduza, sits in a cage in a court room in Moscow on June 8, 2019. (Dmitry Serebryakov/AP)

Russian authorities dropped charges Tuesday against an investigative reporter whose arrest last week sparked protests and an unprecedented wave of media solidarity with even pro-Kremlin outlets expressing outrage.

The announcement Russia’s interior minister, Vladimir Kolokoltsev, represented a stunning reversal by Russia’s powerful security agencies. It also marked a rare bow to public outrage that underscored the Kremlin’s sensitivity to shifts in public opinion.

Forensic tests found no proof that the journalist, Ivan Golunov, committed drug-related crimes, said Kolokoltsev. Charges will be dropped and that Golunov would be freed from house arrest, he added.

The police officers involved in Golunov’s arrest will be investigated, Kolokoltsev added. He called for the dismissal of two senior Moscow police officials, including the drug enforcement chief.

“I believe that every citizen’s rights must be protected, no matter their professional affiliation,” Kolokoltsev said.

Golunov writes for Meduza, a popular Russian-language news outlet based in Latvia.

The uproar over his arrest cut to the heart of the tug of war over influence and freedom in President Vladimir Putin’s Russia.

The security services have long appeared dominant, wielding the law to overpower business rivals and silence activists. But in detaining a respected and well-liked journalist, they seemed to have gone too far — suggesting that nearly two decades into Putin’s rule, there are still limits to state power.

When Golunov was formally charged Saturday with drug possession with intent to sell, it appeared that the police were preparing to lock up a journalist who had spotlighted official corruption.

The charges against him were so serious that, given the typical Russian practice, Golunov seemed likely to spend months in jail ahead of a trial in which prosecutors would almost surely get their way, resulting in a sentence for Golunov of 10 years or more.

But the evidence against Golunov seemed so flimsy that even some staunchly pro-Kremlin television journalists rallied to his defense. Star entertainers released videos calling for his freedom.

Hundreds of journalists and supporters gathered outside the courthouse Saturday night, their chants heard inside the courtroom. I

Ivan Kolpakov, editor of Golunov’s news outlet Meduza, said Golunov may have been targeted because of an unpublished story. Golunov filed a draft of the story, Kolpakov said, just hours before being detained last week.

The police investigation against Golunov is continuing. Meduza is known for critical coverage of Putin, making the broad-based support for him in Russia’s media community all the more notable.

