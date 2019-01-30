MOSCOW — A Russian lawmaker suspected of contracting two murders has been detained inside the Russian parliament and escorted out.

The Investigative Committee said Wednesday that Rauf Arashukov, who represents the Karachaevo-Cherkessiya region in the North Caucasus, was detained after the Federation Council, the upper chamber of the Russian parliament, voted to strip him of immunity from prosecution. Investigators say Arashukov is suspected of orchestrating the killing of two high-profile figures in Karachaevo-Cherkessiya in 2010.

Arashukov, a son of a prominent businessman, was nominated by the local legislature and sent to the Federation Council in 2016 to become the youngest Council member at the age of 31.

Russian news website RBC last year quoted investigation sources as saying that three people testified against Arashukov, accusing him of orchestrating the murder of a prominent local activist.

