The 55-year-old Nemtsov was one of Russia’s most energetic and charismatic opposition figures. His killing was a blow to forces opposing President Vladimir Putin.
An officer in the security forces of Chechnya’s Kremlin-backed leader was sentenced to 20 years for firing the shots that killed Nemtsov. Four other men were sentenced to 11 to 19 years for involvement.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.