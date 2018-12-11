MOSCOW — Russia’s National Guard chief has filed a lawsuit against opposition leader Alexei Navalny after challenging him to a duel.

Gen. Viktor Zolotov, a longtime bodyguard of President Vladimir Putin, sought 1 million rubles (about $15,000) from Navalny, whom he accused of slander. The lawsuit stems from a report by Navalny report alleging large-scale corruption in the National Guard.

Zolotov challenged Navalny to a duel in an emotional YouTube address in September. Navalny responded by reiterating his claims and inviting Zolotov to a TV debate — an offer the general ignored.

Navalny on Tuesday called Zolotov’s lawsuit “ridiculous,” saying he’s ready to prove his claims in court. He also pointed at a probe into alleged corruption in the National Guard initiated by Russia’s main domestic security agency, the FSB.

