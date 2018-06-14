Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny leaves a detention center in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, June 14, 2018. Navalny has been sentenced to 30 days in jail over unauthorized protest. (Dmitry Serebryakov/Associated Press)

MOSCOW — Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been released from custody after serving a 30-day jail sentence for staging an unsanctioned protest in Moscow.

Navalny called a series of rallies in the Russian capital and other cities on May 5, just before President Vladimir Putin’s inauguration for a new term. Demonstrations under the slogan “He is not our czar” took place throughout the country.

A court in Moscow convicted Navalny in May on charges of organizing an unauthorized rally and resisting police, and ordered him jailed for 30 days. Navalny walked free as the Russia-hosted World Cup was set to open Thursday.

The anti-corruption campaigner, who has become Putin’s most visible political foe, has served several weeks-long jail terms for organizing other protests.

