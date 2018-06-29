Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, left, hugs his brother Oleg Navalny, center, after he was released from prison as Oleg’s wife Viktoria smiles in Naryshkino, Orel region, 380 kilometers (237 miles) south of Moscow, Russia, Friday, June 29, 2018. Oleg Navalny was released from prison after being imprisoned in 2014 on fraud charges. (Dmitry Serebryakov/Associated Press)

NARYSHKINO, Russia — The brother of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been released from prison after serving a 3½-year term on fraud charges.

Oleg Navalny, 35, on Friday walked free from a prison in the town of Naryshkino about 380 kilometers (240 miles) south of Moscow. He was greeted by his wife Viktoria and his brother as supporters cheered and shouted “Hooray.”

Oleg Navalny was sentenced in December 2014 for defrauding a cosmetics company, a verdict that was widely seen as retribution for the political activity of his brother, who got a suspended sentence in the same trial.

Oleg Navalny, wearing what looked like a black prison suit with his name tag on it and dark sunglasses, appeared in good spirits, though he looked visibly thinner than before prison.

