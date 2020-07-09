The raids come ahead of a protest against the constitutional amendments that the activists planned for next Wednesday in Moscow and St. Petersburg. Authorities have denied permission, citing a ban on public gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.
Investigators also searched the offices of MBK Media news outlet and Open Russia group that are funded by self-exiled tycoon and Kremlin foe Mikhail Khodorkovsky, and detained several activists.
Officials said the searches were linked to a new investigation into Khodorkovsky’s Yukos company, but activists at both MBK and Open Russia saw them as an official response to their campaign against the constitutional vote.
Khodorkovsky moved to London after spending 10 years in prison in Russia on charges widely seen as political revenge for challenging Putin’s rule.
