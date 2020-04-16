By Associated Press April 16, 2020 at 11:22 AM EDTMOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin has postponed a 75th anniversary World War II victory parade due to the coronavirus.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.0 CommentsCoronavirus UpdatesFollow the latest on the outbreak with our newsletter every weekday. All stories in the newsletter are free to access.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy