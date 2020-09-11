Authorities also limited how many children can be together in school cafeterias and recreation areas is also limited.
Masks in schools are not mandatory for all of Russia’s 85 regions, though some provinces are requiring both students and teachers to wear them. Children with a classmate who tests positive for the coronavirus will be quarantined for two weeks.
Parents have the option of keeping their home to continue studying online.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.