In recent years, Russia’s Far East has provided many riches for scientists studying the remains of ancient animals. As the permafrost melts, affected by climate change, more and more parts of woolly mammoths, canines and other prehistoric animals are being discovered.
The puppy is being studied by scientists in Yakutsk’s Mammoth Museum and the Stockholm-based Center for Palaeogenetics.
