YAKUTSK, Russia — Russian scientists have shown off a prehistoric puppy, believed to be 18,000 years old, found in permafrost in the country’s Far East.

Discovered last year in a lump of frozen mud near the city of Yakutsk, the puppy is unusually well-preserved, with its hair, teeth, whiskers and eyelashes still intact. Scientists are still to determine whether the specimen is a dog or a wolf.