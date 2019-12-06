Moscow’s Kuntsevo District Court gave Zhukov a three-year suspended sentence and banned him from administering websites for two years.
A series of protests in Moscow were sparked by the authorities’ refusal to register a dozen opposition and independent candidates for September’s city council vote. They attracted crowds of up to 60,000, the largest show of discontent against President Vladimir Putin’s rule in seven years.
