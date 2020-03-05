Interfax quoted center director Pavel Shapkin as saying less severe winter weather reduces “the alcohol burden on the population. As a result, the negative consequences of alcohol use go down sharply.”
This winter has been the warmest ever recorded in Russia, with Moscow seeing little snow and temperatures generally staying above freezing.
___
Follow all AP coverage of climate change issues at https://apnews.com/Climate
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.