BONN, Germany — The International Paralympic Committee has voted to reinstate Russia after a suspension of over two years for widespread doping.

The IPC says reforms in Russian sport to crack down on doping and limit government interference are enough to allow Russia to compete under its own flag ahead of the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo.

The committee has given up on a demand that Russian authorities should admit to the findings of a report by World Anti-Doping Agency investigator Richard McLaren which led to the Russian Paralympic Committee’s suspension in August 2016.

IPC president Andrew Parsons says “keeping the RPC suspended is no longer necessary and proportionate to the situation we now face.” Parsons says the IPC believes Russia would “probably never accept” the McLaren report.

