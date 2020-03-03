But Syria is again testing relations between Putin and Erdogan, who are on either side of an escalating and unpredictable showdown in the country’s Idlib province.

A planned meeting Thursday in Moscow will mark their first face-to-face encounter since Syrian government forces — backed by ally Russia — launched a major offensive in Idlib, the last rebel foothold after nine years of conflict.

NATO member Turkey has deployed thousands of troops to prevent Syrian President Bashar al-Assad from defeating rebel groups, including Turkish-backed factions, and consolidating Syrian control in Idlib along the Turkish border.

Last week, 36 Turkish soldiers were killed in an airstrike Turkey blames on Syrian government forces.

Erdogan, who fears that refugees fleeing the Syrian offensive could spill across the border, has threatened to escalate military attacks on Syria if its forces do not retreat.

Ankara retaliated by shooting down three Syrian warplanes and inflicting losses on Syrian ground forces in recent days. But the Kremlin appears wary of straining its relationship with Turkey. Russia refrained from intervening on Syria’s behalf for the first time since the Idlib fighting first erupted late last year.

Previous talks between Putin and Erdogan have produced stopgap measures on Syria, but nothing sustainable. Moscow and Ankara have accused each other of breaching the terms of a 2018 deal. A key point of the pact was the withdrawal of anti-Assad forces — which Putin refers to as “radical militants” — from Idlib.

“The Russians will be talking very tough,” said Dmitri Trenin, head of the Moscow Carnegie Center. “Putin will mince no words, and basically he will be leaning hard on Erdogan so that he leans harder” on the rebel fighters.

Trenin said the events of the past week, including the Turkish troop deaths, were a “reality check on the relationship” between Putin and Erdogan.

Still, there is a longer-range strategy for Russia. It took shape after the 2016 coup attempt in Turkey.

Putin swiftly and publicly backed Erdogan, who at the same time accused the West of siding with the organizers of the putsch. The frequency of calls between Erdogan and Putin increased sharply, with Erdogan phoning Putin more than any other world leader, Turkey analyst Soner Cagaptay said.

“The Kremlin had a dream to pull back the wayward [Erdogan] from the West, decisively weaken NATO, change the entire strategic alignment in the all-important southwest direction and secure the Black Sea,” Russian military analyst Pavel Felgenhauer wrote in a commentary for the Novaya Gazeta newspaper.

Erdogan, too, saw value in strengthening ties with Putin, Cagaptay said, especially after Erdogan observed how partnership with the Kremlin bolstered the regimes of Assad and Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro.

Erdogan showed his commitment to Putin by purchasing Russia’s S-400 surface-to-air defense system last year, antagonizing the United States and other Western allies in the process.

“It’s kind of protection money, right?” said Cagaptay, author of “Erdogan’s Empire: Turkey and the Politics of the Middle East.” “I think it’s very difficult for Erdogan to walk away from that purchase, because if he did, he would lose Putin’s backing.”

“And I think Erdogan’s takeaway from that after the coup was, ‘Whatever I do, I should always make sure that I have Putin cover my back,’ ” Cagaptay said. “Because look at other threatened leaders globally. I mean, five years ago, who thought Assad would survive?”

Even as Russia and Turkey have edged toward directly clashing in northwest Syria, they’re still jointly patrolling northeast Syria as part of last fall’s deal between the two countries that forced Syrian Kurdish fighters away from a swath of territory near Turkey’s border.

Another wrinkle is that the countries have backed rival factions in Libya’s civil war, an issue that could give Russia leverage during Thursday’s talks, Cagaptay said.

Russian mercenaries — which the Kremlin denies any relationship to — are helping eastern warlord Khalifa Hifter, who also has the backing of the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.

Ankara is supporting the U.N.-installed government in the Libyan capital, Tripoli. Turkey has significant financial interests invested in Tripoli — a preliminary $2.7 billion compensation deal for work carried out in Libya before the 2011 civil war as well as an agreement to carve out gas drilling rights in the Mediterranean Sea.

