On March 3, Couzens showed Everard his police identification and falsely arrested her on the pretext that she broke covid regulations. Later that night, he raped her, strangled her with his police belt, and burned her body.
“I don’t think anyone can pretend that this case hasn’t dealt a devastating blow to people’s confidence in the police,” policing minister Kit Malthouse told the BBC on Friday.
“Sadly, we’ve got to a situation where the police have had to issue guidance to people who do have doubts about the bona fide officer… but it’s got to be done to rebuild that trust,” he said.
Plainclothes police officers are not often deployed on their own and those who do arrest someone will call for back up, he said. “But if women find themselves in that circumstance, it’s perfectly reasonable for them to make inquires and seek verification of what the police officer is doing.”
He also said that an investigation was underway to examine whether police could have done more early on to identify Couzens as a threat. Cars registered in Couzens’ name were connected with two instances of alleged indecent exposure, in Kent, in 2015, and at a London McDonalds, three days before Everard’s abduction.
As part of their efforts to protect more women and girls, the police will add an extra 650 new officers to patrol areas.
In a letter sent to lawmakers, seen by the BBC, the Metropolitan Police said that the case was part of a “much bigger and troubling picture.”
In their letter, according to the BBC, they suggested that people could ask plainclothes police officers working on their own a number of questions, like asking where their colleagues are and why exactly they are stopping to talk to them.
They also suggested that people could ask to speak to an operator on a police radio to verify the person was acting legitimately.
The force said that if someone believes they are in danger, they are advised to “seek assistance — shouting out to a passer-by, running into a house, knocking on a door, waving a bus down or if you are in the position to do so calling 999,” the official emergency number.
Some women questioned why such a burden should be put on them.
“It is not the responsibility of women to police the police,” said one social media user. Another said: “Challenge plain clothed police officers is the new hold your keys between your fingers. Meaningless, ineffective and a colossal distraction from the issue: men who rape and murder women and the institutions that fail victims and survivors.”
Sophie Walker, the former leader of the Women’s Equality Party, tweeted: “‘Women: Challenge the police’ is a whole new level of Lean In that we don't need.”
