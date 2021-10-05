The case shocked Britain and has deeply dented public confidence in police.
Home Secretary Priti Patel said at the annual Conservative Party conference on Tuesday that “recent tragic events” had exposed “unimaginable failures in policing.”
“It is abhorrent that a serving police officer was able to abuse his position of power, authority and trust to commit such a horrific crime. The public have a right to know what systematic failures enabled his continued employment as a police officer,” she said.
The Home Office said the inquiry will first examine Couzens’s behavior in the lead-up to the murder and then address such police issues as vetting procedures and workplace conduct.
The inquiry is a nonstatutory one, meaning it lacks the legal authority to compel witnesses, but the government said it could be upgraded into a statutory one.
Questions have been raised about whether police missed warning signs about Couzens earlier. He has been linked to a WhatsApp group with five police officers that allegedly shared misogynistic and racist material. He was also connected with incidents of alleged indecent exposure, including one in Kent in 2015 and another that occurred at a London McDonald’s three days before Everard’s abduction.
Couzens joined the Metropolitan Police in 2018 and worked as a parliamentary and diplomatic protection officer, serving in both Parliament and the U.S. Embassy. The Met acknowledged that mistakes may have been made in his vetting but said he would have been hired regardless as detectives who investigated the 2015 incident decided against further action.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the BBC on Tuesday that the public outrage over Everard’s murder was a symptom of a “wider frustration that people feel.”
When asked about calls for misogyny to be deemed a hate crime, Johnson said it would be better to enforce existing laws.
Prosecutions and convictions of rape in Britain are at record lows.
