A London vigil for Everard also attracted international attention, with police criticized for their handling of the event. England was in a strict coronavirus lockdown at the time, and officials had urged people not to attend. Thousands showed up anyway, and as officers sought to disperse the crowd, an image of a woman being pinned to the ground went viral. A watchdog later concluded that the police did not act in a heavy-handed manner, but the watchdog acknowledged it was a public relations disaster.