A departure board shows cancelled SAS flights at Stockholm-Arlanda airport, in Stockholm, Monday, April 29, 2019. A strike among pilots at Scandinavian Airlines has entered its fourth day with the carrier being forced to cancel 1,213 flights Monday and Tuesday, affecting some 110,000 passengers. (Tove Eriksson/TT News Agency via AP) (Associated Press)

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Scandinavian Airlines is cancelling another 280 flights across the Nordic region through Thursday afternoon (1200 GMT), affecting 20,000 more passengers, due to a pilots’ strike.

The cancellation comes on top of 504 flight canceled Wednesday and hundreds more since pilots began an open-ended strike on Friday due to the collapse of pay negotiations.

Karin Nyman, a Scandinavian Airlines spokeswoman, welcomed the resumption on Wednesday of talks with the pilots — the first contacts since talks collapsed — saying it raised “hope that it will lead to constructive conversations.” The talks are being held in in Oslo, Norway.

