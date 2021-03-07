It said more than 180 trucks and tankers were burned in the massive blaze, and at least four people killed and 24 wounded.
Satellite images by Planet Labs Inc. analyzed by The Associated Press on Sunday showed what appeared to be the aftermath of a large fire that tore through an area near Jarablus between Friday and Saturday morning.
Past satellite photos of the site, some 75 kilometers (45 miles) northeast of the Syrian city of Aleppo, showed hundreds of tanker trucks gathered in the area.
An image from Saturday showed char marks across the entire area where the trucks once were. NASA’s fire satellite monitoring, which watches for flashes associated with blazes or explosions, showed fires at the site in the early morning hours of Saturday.
The reports of missiles fired from a Russian warship — a rare occurrence — could not be independently verified and Russia, which is a main supporter of Syrian President Bashar Assad in the country’s 10-year civil war, has not commented on the accusations.
Turkey’s state-owned Anadolu news agency reported they were ballistic missiles, but said it was not clear who carried out the attacks.
Turkey and allied Syrian opposition fighters control large parts of northern Syria.
