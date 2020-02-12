Richard Jomshof, a lawmaker with the anti-immigrant populist party Sweden Democrats, said the video is “really devilish nonsense and self-hatred. Have always tried to fly with SAS, but never again. It’s a promise.”

In neighboring Denmark, Soeren Espersen, a senior member of the similarly populist Danish People’s Party, said the three-nation carrier was “spitting on all that is truly Norwegian, truly Swedish and truly Danish with its disgusting commercial.”

There was plenty of criticism on social media from non-politicians as well. Bo Kleis Christensen wrote on Facebook that SAS “crossed a vital cultural boundary for us, ordinary people.”

The airline said it stands by the core message that travel enriches people. But it added that the reaction online to the ad suggested an “online attack,” without elaborating. “We have therefore temporarily removed the film from our channels,” it said.

David Delfs Erbo Andersen, an assistant professor at Denmark’s Aarhus University, says the video made unproven claims that Scandinavians believe they invented things like maternity leave and democracy.

“It seems provocative because Scandinavians know very well that we did not invent, for example, democracy,” he told Denmark’s Ekstra Bladet tabloid on Wednesday.