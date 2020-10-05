With 647 new coronavirus infections per 100,000 residents in the past two weeks, Madrid has been the source of Europe’s most worrying surge of infections in the ongoing second wave of the pandemic.
The manifesto, published Sunday in all the major newspapers, was headlined “In health, you rule but you don’t know.” The scientists wrote that “decisions must be based on the best available scientific evidence, completely detached from the continuous political confrontation.”
The manifesto also calls for less red tape in adopting measures against virus outbreaks, for authorities in Spain’s 19 regions to abide by a set of national scientific standards that would dictate the response and an end to interference in medical decisions.
Addressing “politicians” in general, the scientists write: “On behalf of more than 47 million Spaniards, including you and your families, we have to change so much political, professional and human inconsistency.”
The manifesto had received more than 20,000 online backers by mid-Monday.
