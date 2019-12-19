Speaking at Bute House, her official residence in Edinburgh, Sturgeon told reporters that the message from last week’s election was that Scotland “does not want a Tory government led by Boris Johnson, taking us out of the European Union." She said there was now a “constitutional and democratic case” for a fresh vote.

AD

She maintained that the U.K. should be a “voluntary association of nations.”

AD

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who leads the Conservative Party — officially, the Conservative and Unionist Party — has said he would not allow a new vote, arguing that the one held in 2014, when Scots voted 55-45 to stay in the U.K., was a “once in a generation event.”

Sturgeon said a “material change in circumstances” — namely, Brexit — justifies another vote. Scotland had the highest anti-Brexit vote in the country, with 62 percent of people voting to stay in the E.U.

Britain’s imminent departure — it’s expected to leave the E.U. on Jan. 31 — has reignited the push by pro-European nationalists in Scotland to split their nation from the U.K., and rejoin the E.U.

AD

“Within a matter of weeks, the Tories intend to remove Scotland from the E.U.,” Sturgeon said on Thursday, adding that this was “against its will.”

AD

The Scottish government on Thursday published its case for the transfer of powers from central government in London to Scotland’s semiautonomous government in Edinburgh. Currently, Scotland needs Westminster’s consent to hold a new vote.

Sturgeon conceded that Johnson will likely say no, but insisted that wouldn’t be the end of it.

“The question is often posed to me: ‘What will you do if Boris Johnson says no?’ Now, as I've said before, I will consider all reasonable options,” she said.

It was unclear what, exactly, those options might be. But she said any referendum “must be legal and that it must be accepted as legitimate” in the U.K., E.U., and the wider international community, seemingly rejecting the kind of referendum staged in Catalonia without the consent of the central Spanish government.

AD

AD

Analysts said Sturgeon’s strategy is to build momentum for her independence cause, with the aim of a possible breakthrough in 2021.

“Her plan is to make it seem undeniable that a second referendum should be granted,” said Tim Bale, a professor of politics at Queen Mary, University of London.

“Given that U.K. set a precedent by giving Scotland a referendum in 2014, it’s very difficult for any British prime minister in the end to simply deny a component part of the union the right to self determination,” Bale said.

In 2011, the SNP won a majority in the Scottish Parliament, prompting then-Prime Minister David Cameron to give the green light for the referendum in 2014.

AD

Some are wondering if a similar scenario could play out again, with the big crunch point coming after the Scottish Parliament elections in May 2021. If Scots were to elect a majority of SNP lawmakers, who made it clear in their campaign pledges that they want to hold an independence referendum, Johnson could come under immense pressure to allow the vote.

AD

But even if the vote were granted, a win for independence would hardly be certain. Polls suggest that Scots are split down the middle on the issue, and Brexit could scramble the calculations further.

Bale said that if the U.K. were to end up with an economically damaging Brexit, “then what does that say to people in Scotland? Does that say to them, it’s best to run off to the safety and security of E.U membership, if they can rejoin? Or does it say to them, actually, that’s what happens when you try to break away from your biggest partner, it ends up being an economic disaster … there are wheels within wheels here,” he said.

AD

James Mitchell, a politics expert at the University of Edinburgh, anticipated that the earliest an independence vote would take place would be 2021, and, between now and then, there would be “a lot of grandstanding and noise,” as the SNP “try and portray London as blocking Scotland’s wishes.”

AD

He said much will hinge on how Johnson is perceived to have handled Brexit and where he is taking the country. And if the Johnson-led government is seen to be obstructing the wishes of Scotland, it could play to Sturgeon’s favor.

“The truth of the matter is, the SNP and the case for independence is at its highest when Conservatives are in power with a particularly unpopular leader. While Boris Johnson may be popular in England, he most certainly isn’t in Scotland,” he said.