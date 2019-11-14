Ponsatí, a professor at St. Andrews University, Scotland, is one of handful of Catalan political figures who fled Spain following Catalonia’s attempt to declare independence in 2017 following an illegal referendum. She had served in the regional government headed by Carles Puigdemont, who is a fugitive in Brussels.

Ponsatí, 62, is to appear again in court Dec. 12. She may keep her passport.

Nine Catalan politicians and activists received prison terms last month for their roles in the 2017 independence push.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD