WARSAW, Poland — A rescue operation is underway in central Poland for the pilot of a small stunt plane that plunged into the Vistula river during a performance at an air show.

A spokesman for firefighters in the town of Plock, Edward Mystera, confirmed Saturday that a small plane crashed into the river and rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the site in search of the plane and the pilot.

Private PolsatNews.pl says it was an experienced German acrobatic pilot taking part in the VII Air Picnic in Plock that features some 40 pilots.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.