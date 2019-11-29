Health Minister Ogerta Manastirliu says the total number of injured in Tuesday’s 6.4-magnitude pre-dawn quake now stands at 2,000, after information was collected from hospitals, small health centers, homes and those now staying in tents.
The most seriously affected areas were Durres, 33 kilometers (20 miles) west of the capital, Tirana, and the nearby town of Thumane. The search operation in Thumane ended Wednesday.
