By Associated Press November 6, 2019 at 2:16 PM ESTAMSTERDAM — Dutch military police have tweeted that they are investigating a suspicious situation on an aircraft at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport.Dutch media reported that emergency services are massing Wednesday night at the airport on the outskirts of Amsterdam.No further details were immediately available.Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy