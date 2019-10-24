An attack two weeks ago on a German synagogue was the latest violent manifestation of the trend.
Goldschmidt spoke ahead of the awarding of the Moshe Rosen Award to the founder of the Catholic charity Sant’Egidio, Andrea Riccardi.
The award, to be presented Thursday in Rome, recognizes non-Jews who promote dialogue, understanding and tolerance to ensure a Jewish future in Europe.
