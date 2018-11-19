The fresco ‘’Leda e il cigno’’ (Leda and the swan) discovered last Friday in the Regio V archeological area in Pompeii, near Naples, Italy, is seen Monday, Nov. 19, 2018. The fresco depicts a story and art subject of Greek mythology, with goddess Leda being impregnated by Zeus - Jupiter in Roman mythology - in the form of a swan. (Cesare Abbate/ANSA via AP) (Associated Press)

ROME — Archaeologists have found in an ancient Pompeii bedroom a fresco depicting a sensual scene of a goddess and swan.

Pompeii archaeological park director Massimo Osanna told Italian news agency ANSA on Monday that the figure of goddess Leda being impregnated by a swan representing Roman god Jupiter is a fairly common theme in Pompeii home decoration.

But he praised this fresco as exceptional since the goddess appears to look at whoever’s looking at the fresco. Osanna said “Leda watches the spectator with a sensuality that’s absolutely pronounced.”

The fresco was discovered Friday during ongoing work to consolidate the ancient city’s structures after rains and wear-and-tear in past years caused some ruins to collapse.

The flourishing ancient Roman city was buried by the volcanic eruption of Mount Vesuvius in A.D. 79.

