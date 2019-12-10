KYIV, Ukraine — Separatists in eastern Ukraine say they are ready to swap prisoners with Kyiv in an exchange announced by the Russian and Ukrainian presidents after peace talks in Paris on Monday.

At the first meeting between new Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the two leaders failed to find a compromise to bring an end to the 5-year-old war that has killed 14,000 people, but agreed to revive the peace process and and exchange all their prisoners.