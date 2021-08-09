“The Russian military treated Chechnya as if it was a conquered country and Chechens as if they were enemies of Russia,” Thomas de Waal, a senior fellow at Carnegie Europe, wrote in a 2019 column for the Moscow Times, marking the war’s 25th anniversary. “I shall never forget the horrors I saw in Grozny in February 1995: fresh evidence of atrocities by Russian troops against the civilian population and comprehensive looting by soldiers of a city that was supposed to be part of their own country.”