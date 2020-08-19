Local media reported that the man later stopped on the highway and put a box on the roof of his car claiming it had explosives inside. Specialists opened the box and found only tools. The man was detained by police, media reported.
Police and prosecutors would not confirm the reports on Wednesday morning.
The incident led to long traffic jams Tuesday evening. Some 300 people were stuck on the highway for hours and were getting support from the German Red Cross, the Berlin fire department tweeted Tuesday night.
