KRASNAYA POLYANA, Russia — Mikaela Shiffrin clinched the World Cup overall title for the third straight year after snowstorms prevented the women’s super-G race in Sochi from going ahead on Saturday.

Skiing governing body FIS said the race will not be rescheduled, leaving Shiffrin with a 719-point lead and a maximum of 700 points remaining this season.

The 23-year-old American skier was already assured of winning the title in Sochi since neither she nor her only remaining title rival Petra Vlhova, both technical race specialists, are taking part this weekend.

