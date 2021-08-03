Though Ukraine has been a popular landing spot for many Belarusian and Russian dissidents in recent years, others question if its safe from state security agents who all used to be under one Soviet umbrella. In the past five years, two Russians critical of the Kremlin have been killed in Kyiv — former lawmaker Denis Voronenkov in 2017 and investigative journalist Pavel Sheremet in 2016. In both cases, Ukraine’s government alleged Russian involvement among their versions of what happened.