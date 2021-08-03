Police said Tuesday he was found hanged and have launched a criminal case for suspected murder - and will explore all possible scenarios including murder disguised as suicide.
Why are so many migrants coming to one of Europe’s smallest countries? Blame Belarus, officials say.
Though Ukraine has been a popular landing spot for many Belarusian and Russian dissidents in recent years, others question if its safe from state security agents who all used to be under one Soviet umbrella. In the past five years, two Russians critical of the Kremlin have been killed in Kyiv — former lawmaker Denis Voronenkov in 2017 and investigative journalist Pavel Sheremet in 2016. In both cases, Ukraine’s government alleged Russian involvement among their versions of what happened.
It’s unclear if Lukashenko’s regime is connected to Shishov’s death. But Aliaksei Frantskevich, head of the Belarus Crisis Center in Lviv, Ukraine, said he suspects Shishov’s death could be “some kind of instrument of intimidation” for other Belarusian activists in exile.
Frantskevich said Shishov’s colleagues told him on Monday that the former activist recently described being surveilled.
In the past year, facing the greatest opposition challenge to his 27-year reign, Lukashenko has brutally cracked down on any dissent, arresting thousands. The repression has sparked an exodus, as many citizens have left the country for its Baltic neighbors Poland and Lithuania. Ukraine is considered another sanctuary — Belarusians are the second-largest minority there after Russians.
“They're doing this [intimidation and crackdown] in Belarus in a directed manner, and now they've moved on to neighboring countries,” Frantskevich said. “Ukraine is next door, there's visa-free travel and a large number of Belarusians, and some are more radically inclined.”
In a brazen display in May, Lukashenko showed just how far he’s willing to go to capture a dissident. He ordered a MiG-29 fighter jet to force a civilian plane to land as it was flying from Athens to Vilnius, Lithuania. Belarusian authorities then arrested one of its passengers, Roman Protasevich, the founder of an opposition media outlet.
E.U. agrees to impose sanctions on Belarus, bars E.U. airlines from country’s airspace, after authorities forced down a Ryanair jet
In another international scandal this week, a Belarusian sprinter at the Olympics, Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, issued a public plea for help Sunday because she feared for her safety after criticizing the Belarusian Olympic Committee.
Tsimanouskaya said Belarusian officials were pressuring her to board a flight back to Minsk against her wishes. She asked Japanese police for protection at Haneda Airport in Tokyo.
On Monday, she received a humanitarian visa from Poland.
Alena Talstaya, co-founder of Movement of Solidarity “Together” in Kyiv, which works with Belarusian refugees, said Shishov’s colleagues conducted searches until late Monday evening at the park where Shishov’s body was found Tuesday morning.
“We know that the intelligence services work not only on Ukrainian territory, but on the territory of European countries,” she said. “Whom it was done with or with whose help, we can only guess.”
Khurshudyan reported from Moscow. Mary Ilyushina in Moscow contributed reporting.
Belarusian Olympic sprinter says she was pressured to leave Tokyo after criticizing her country’s Olympic officials