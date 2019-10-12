That takes Biles to 23 career world championship medals, equaling the mark set by Belarusian Vitaly Scherbo for any gymnast, male or female.

A year after becoming the Philippines’ first gymnast to win a medal, Carlos Yulo became his country’s first world champion with victory in the men’s floor exercise.

Last year’s bronze medalist, Yulo performed the most difficult routine of any of the eight finalists to score 15.3 and beat Israel’s Artem Dolgopyat by one-tenth of a point. Xiao Ruoteng of China took bronze with 14.933.

