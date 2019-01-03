SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea’s spy agency has told lawmakers that North Korea’s acting ambassador to Italy Jo Song Gil went into hiding with his wife in November.

South Korean lawmaker Kim Min-ki said Thursday an official from Seoul’s National Intelligence Service shared the information in a closed-door briefing.

Kim did not say whether the spy agency revealed information about Jo’s current whereabouts or whether he had plans to defect to South Korea.

