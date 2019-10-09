Two other Brazilians made the Sakharov Prize cut: native Brazilian leader Chief Raoni, and environmentalist Claudelice Silva dos Santos.
Rounding out the shortlist are economist Ilham Tohti for defending the rights of China’s Uyghur minority, and five Kenyan students known as The Restorers who developed an app to support girls subjected to genital mutilation.
The prize winner will be announced Oct. 24.
