Cengiz waited outside the consulate a year ago when Khashoggi went to get documents they needed to marry.

She said on Tuesday: “Last year, I waited for Jamal alone. This year the whole world will be waiting with me for Jamal, and for justice for Jamal.

Prince Mohammed said this week he took “full responsibility” for Khashoggi’s death but denied allegations that he ordered it.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD