He also faced charges of planning a terror attack in the Czech capital but Prague’s Municipal Court ruled Friday there was not sufficient evidence for that.

Friday’s verdict is not final and Kobulnicky can appeal.

The 25-year-old who converted to Islam four years ago had pleaded not guilty. However, he admitted he had been planning a terror attack at a bus station in the eastern Slovak city of Presov several years ago.

