Janez Jansa, right-wing opposition Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS) leader, right, speaks to journalists after casting his ballot at a polling station in Ljubljana, Slovenia, Sunday, June 3, 2018. Slovenians are voting in a parliamentary election with polls predicting that an anti-immigrant party will win the most votes but not enough to form a government on its own. (Associated Press)

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia — Slovenia’s right-wing leader, whose party won most votes at last weekend’s parliamentary election, said Thursday he will try to form a coalition government even though most parliamentary groups have ruled out an alliance with him.

Former prime minister Janez Jansa met with President Borut Pahor, who formally appoints the prime minister-designate in the small European Union nation.

Jansa’s anti-immigrant Slovenian Democratic Party won 25 percent of the vote on Sunday, which means he must gain support from other parties in the 90-member parliament to become the prime minister.

Several moderate groups that have made it into the assembly, however, are more likely to form a coalition of their own.

“I will try to form a coalition for Slovenia,” Jansa said. He added he would not stall the process if someone else secures a majority.

Analysts have predicted that post-election talks will be long and complex because nine parties are represented in the assembly.

Jansa’s election success reflects a surge in right-wing populism in central and eastern Europe. He has established links with Hungary’s firebrand prime minister, Viktor Orban.

Once one of the republics in communist-run Yugoslavia, Slovenia joined the EU in 2004 and started using the euro as its official currency in 2007.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.