Janez Jansa, right-wing opposition Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS) leader, right, speaks to journalists after casting his ballot at a polling station in Ljubljana, Slovenia, Sunday, June 3, 2018. Slovenians are voting in a parliamentary election with polls predicting that an anti-immigrant party will win the most votes but not enough to form a government on its own. (Associated Press)

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia — Slovenians voted Sunday in a parliamentary election that a right-wing party was favored to win but without enough votes to rule on its own, which could keep it out of a future government in the small European Union nation.

The Slovenian Democratic Party of former Prime Minister Janez Jansa — an ally of Hungary’s anti-immigration prime minister — had strong support going into the balloting, polls showed.

The party’s rise in popularity among Slovenia’s 1.7 million voters mirrors the growth of right-wing populism in central and eastern Europe following a large influx of migrants from the Mideast and Africa.

Slovenia, once part of the former Yugoslavia and the native home of U.S. first lady Melania Trump, joined the European Union in 2004. It has used the euro as its official currency since 2007.

Trailing Jansa and his party in the polls were an anti-establishment party led by ex-comedian Marjan Sarec and several moderate groups from the outgoing ruling coalition.

Since no party or faction was expected to gain an absolute majority in the 90-member parliament, the election is likely to result in negotiations to form another coalition government. The negotiations could keep Jansa from another term as prime minister since other groups are more likely to form a coalition.

Traditionally moderate, Slovenia largely has been ruled by centrist groups since it gained independence from communist-run Yugoslavia in the 1990s. Jansa, a former communist-era dissident, has served as prime minister twice.

“I believe a first step will be taken today toward turning Slovenia into a country that will put a Slovenian first, his safety and welfare,” Jansa said while voting Sunday.

But he acknowledged that forming a government could be a problem for him.

“I am skeptical that the (election) result will be such to grant enough stability to achieve this in one step. But this will be the beginning,” he said.

Jansa has allied himself with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who participated in one of the SDS party’s election rallies. Orban built a razor-wire fence on Hungary’s border with Serbia to keep migrants away.

A government led by Jansa would shift Slovenia to the right and add an anti-immigrant voice to the EU. Some 500,000 migrants passed through Slovenia, a country with a population of 2 million, during 2015.

Slovenia’s outgoing center-left Prime Minister Miro Cerar has been credited with boosting the country’s economy after a downturn. Sunday’s election was being held a few weeks earlier than scheduled due to Cerar’s sudden resignation in March over a failed railway project.

He warned as he voted Sunday that “it’s an important day today, so I invite all voters to vote.”

The latest opinion polls predict Jansa’s SDS party could get around 25 percent of the vote. Sarec’s party and the Social Democrats trailed with around 12 percent each, while Cerar’s Modern Center Party polled below 10 percent.

Sarec, who gave up acting to enter politics and ran for Slovenia’s presidency last year, could emerge as a kingmaker in the postelection negotiations.

“I have a good feeling, and I believe we will be successful and be able to work for the future,” he said Sunday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.