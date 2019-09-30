Pocivalsek says that Slovenia’s government cannot intervene in the work of the company because of its private ownership, even though its grounding affects the small Alpine nation’s economy and tourism industry.

He adds that Slovenia could instead set up a new national carrier after the declared receivership, suggesting Adria Airways would need 28 million euros ($30 million) to restart normal operations.

Adria Airways was sold in 2016 to German investment fund 4K Invest.

