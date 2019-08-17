ZAGREB, Croatia — A small plane has made an emergency landing on a main highway in Croatia, surprising drivers but causing no injuries.

Croatian emergency services say the incident happened Saturday on the highway connecting the capital Zagreb with the northern Adriatic port of Rijeka. It is one of the main roads in the country and is usually crowded during the tourist season and on weekends.

Local firefighters from the nearby region of Vrbovsko cited a “technical malfunction” on the plane as the reason for the landing. They added the incident caused no casualties, only damage.

Croatian media carried videos from the scene showing a single-engine Cessna plane parked at the side lane on the highway. News portal 24sata says a woman and her flight instructor were on the plane.

