Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski said Wednesday that downtown parking fees and fines will be significantly increased and more Park and Ride lots will be built to persuade drivers to use city subways, buses and trams. The plan is to totally ban cars from the tourist venue of the Old Town.
The city is also subsidizing families and small business with up to 200,000 zlotys ($52,000) when they change over highly-polluting coal heaters to non-coal ones. ___
