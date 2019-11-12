Incumbent Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s left-of-center Socialists captured 120 seats in Sunday’s ballot but fell far short of a majority in the 350-seat chamber. United We Can got 35 seats.

In a joint appearance, Sánchez and United We Can leader Pablo Iglesias say under the deal Sánchez would be prime minister and Iglesias his deputy in a future government. They will also hold talks with other parties to get more support.