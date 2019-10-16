Spain’s Interior Ministry says that 54 members of Catalonia’s regional police force and 18 National Police officers were hurt when they engaged with protesters on Tuesday.
Police made 29 arrests in Barcelona, the Catalan capital, during a raging street battle Tuesday night. Protesters set light to over 150 barricades they erected in the streets, according to the ministry.
Health authorities say they treated 125 people, both police and protesters, on Tuesday.
